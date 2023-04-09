celtics

Date and Time Set for Celtics' Game 1 Matchup Vs. Heat or Hawks

By Justin Leger

Mark your calendars, Boston Celtics fans.

The NBA announced the dates and times for Game 1 of each first-round playoff series. The C's will host either the Miami Heat or Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The No. 7 seed Heat and No. 8 Hawks will face off in the play-in round Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Heat won three of their four regular-season meetings.

The Celtics went 3-0 against Atlanta -- including a 120-114 win in Sunday's season finale -- and 2-2 against Miami during their 2022-23 campaign. They finished their season with a 57-25 record and the No. 2 seed in the East, one game behind the first-place Milwaukee Bucks.

