Patriots

David Andrews Injury: Patriots Lineman Shares Great Post-Surgery Photo

By Darren Hartwell

David Andrews shares great photo after getting shoulder surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

David Andrews apparently played through a pretty painful injury this season.

The New England Patriots center underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday to repair his right labrum, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 10 hours ago

The Supreme Court Nomination and Confirmation Process, Explained

at-home covid tests 9 hours ago

How to Properly Store Your At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Tests

Andrews confirmed the news when he shared this awesome photo his wife, Mackenzie, posted on Instagram:

"Surgery shmurgery ... it's still daddy daycare szn," Mackenzie wrote in the caption along with a photo of Andrews (and his awesome facial hair) holding their young son, James Ford Andrews.

Curran: Assessing the state of Patriots' WR position

Andrews started at center in all 18 games for the Patriots this season (17 regular-season, one postseason), and played 100% of offensive snaps in 16 of those contests. The Patriots captain was a rock on the team's offensive line, and the fact that he was able to play through an injury that needed surgery is pretty remarkable.

Andrews is expected to be ready for 2022 training camp "if not sooner," per Howe.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us