David Andrews Returning to Patriots on 4-Year Deal: Report

David Andrews won't be leaving New England after all.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots have re-signed the two-time Super Bowl champion center to a four-year contract.

Andrews staying in Foxboro comes as a bit of a surprise following reports earlier this week that the 28-year-old would be moving on. The Patriots also signed center Ted Karras on Wednesday, which seemed to confirm Andrews' departure.

Nonetheless, the Patriots will retain their prized center for 2021 and beyond.

With Andrews back in the mix, the Pats offensive line is looking strong heading into the new season even with Joe Thuney leaving for the Kansas City Chiefs and Marcus Cannon heading to the Houston Texans. Andrews will remain at center and be joined on the o-line by Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown, Michael Onwenu, Justin Herron, Shaq Mason, and Karras.