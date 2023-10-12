David Beckham says he supports a sale of Manchester United

David Beckham said that he supports a takeover of Manchester United.

"There's no stability," he said in a CNBC interview that aired Thursday.

Beckham said he has not been involved in a possible deal with Qatar to sell the Premier League club, despite some reports saying otherwise.

Inter Miami co-owner and President David Beckham backs a takeover of his original club Manchester United.

"At the moment, there's no stability," the longtime former midfielder for the Premier League club told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" in an interview aired Thursday. "It's the right time for somebody to take over."

Beckham also dispelled reports that he would serve as an ambassador for Manchester United in a potential sale to Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Beckham previously served as World Cup ambassador last year in a deal with Qatar.

"At the moment there's been no discussion. I have had a long-standing relationship with Qatar because of my involvement with PSG … but there's been no discussion at the moment," Beckham said, referencing the French club Paris Saint-Germain, where he played at the end of his career around the time the Qatar Sports Investments group bought the team.

During the CNBC interview, Beckham also discussed his various other ventures, including his ongoing business partnership with Authentic Brands CEO Jamie Salter. Authentic Studios, under Authentic Brands was behind the creation of the newly released Netflix docuseries, "Beckham," which chronicles Beckham's rise to superstardom and his marriage to Victoria Beckham. Authentic Brands previously took a majority stake in Beckham's brand management firm, DB Ventures, in 2022.

Beckham's success at Manchester United is featured prominently in the documentary.

The club has had a tumultuous last few years under the leadership of the American Glazer family, who took control of the Premiere League club in 2005. The team went six years without winning a trophy before it won the English League Cup this year.

In November last year, Manchester United announced star player Cristiano Ronaldo would leave the team following an interview where he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the Glazer family. Ronaldo spent only one year with the club during his second stint there.

Manchester United is currently ranked 10th in the Premier League and sits at a record of four wins and four losses.

Soccer club Inter Miami, of which Beckham is part owner, signed a landmark deal with soccer superstar Lionel Messi earlier this year. Managing owner Jorge Mas said in July that he expects the signing to double revenues of the soccer club over the next year.