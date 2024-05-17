Man convicted of attacking ex-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer sentenced to 30 years

David DePape, the man convicted of attacking and injuring Paul Pelosi with a hammer in October 2022, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors had asked for a 40-year sentence for DePape, who was convicted of breaking into Paul and Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home in Pacific Heights and attacking Paul Pelosi, then 82, with a hammer in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2022.

The bloody attack that sent Paul Pelosi to the hospital with multiple injuries was captured on police bodycam. He suffered head wounds and injuries to his right arm and hand.

Prosecutors say DePape was there to try to kidnap then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

DePape was convicted of the federal charges against him in November 2023, and he is also charged in state court with assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and residential burglary among other felonies.

Jury selection for the state case is expected on May 22.