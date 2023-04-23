David Krejci Injury: Bruins Give New Update on Center's Status

Bruins give new update on Krejci's status for Game 4 and Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins will not have second-line center David Krejci in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series versus the Florida Panthers.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters before Sunday afternoon's matchup at FLA Live Arena that Krejci would miss his second consecutive game of the series. It also sounds like Montgomery doesn't expect Krejci to be available for Game 5 in Boston.

"I wouldn't think he's a real option for Game 5," Montgomery said.

#NHLBruins pregame updates per Coach Montgomery:



▪️ Linus Ullmark starts in goal

▪️ David Krejci remains out of the lineup and unlikely for Game 5

▪️ Same lines and D pairs as Game 3 pic.twitter.com/BWKZThW6Y9 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2023

Krejci played in the first two games of the series. He participated in Friday's morning skate and took part in warmups prior to Game 3 before being a late scratch because of an upper body injury.

The Bruins won 4-2 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Charlie Coyle was the No. 1 center in Patrice Bergeron's absence and played fantastic. He scored a goal and was excellent defensively. Bergeron "likely" will be ready for Game 5, Montgomery said Friday.

Montgomery said the Bruins will keep the same lineup for Game 4, which means Pavel Zacha remains in the second-line center role, Trent Frederic will center the third line and Tomas Nosek stays in the fourth-line center spot.