David Ortiz Fired Up for Historic Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Matchup

Big Papi is fired up for historic Sox-Yankees Wild Card matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It doesn't get any better than this.

The Boston Red Sox won their season finale against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, setting up an American League Wild Card Game matchup with the rival New York Yankees on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The stakes couldn't be higher: The winner advances to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series, while the loser goes home. And a certain Red Sox legend can't wait for Tuesday night.

oh man tuesday is gonna be fun 🤣🤣 lets go big win @RedSox — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) October 3, 2021

David Ortiz is a central figure in the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry: He slugged three home runs and 11 RBIs in Boston's seven-game AL Championship Series upset of New York in 2004, propelling Boston to a drought-ending World Series title.

As it turns out, Tuesday's winner-take-all playoff matchup will be the first between the AL East rivals since that 2004 ALCS.

Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game will be the first winner-take-all game between the Red Sox and Yankees since Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS. — Christopher Gilligan (@GilliganChris) October 3, 2021

That Game 7 -- a 10-3 Red Sox win propelled by an Ortiz homer and a Johnny Damon grand slam -- was at Yankee Stadium. So, Tuesday will mark the first time ever the Yankees come to Fenway for a postseason elimination game, per Stathead's Katie Strang.*

That's quite the historic backdrop for two teams who finished tied with 92-70 records in 2021. The Red Sox edged the Yankees 10-9 in the season series but New York has won six in a row, so it should be a great contest in Boston.

Nathan Eovaldi is set to oppose the Yankees' Gerrit Cole with an 8:08 p.m. ET first pitch at Fenway.

*New York's 1978 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park -- aka the "Bucky Bleeping Dent" game -- was a one-game playoff at the end of the regular season and didn't count as a postseason game.