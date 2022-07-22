David Ortiz Reflects on What Made Red Sox' 2004 ALCS Win Vs. Yankees So Special

Big Papi details pure emotion of Red Sox' 2004 ALCS win vs. Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Yes, the Boston Red Sox made history in 2004 by overcoming a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series. And yes, they did it against their longtime rival.

But any Red Sox player or fan will tell you: What made that series win truly special was what happened the year before.

Boston took New York to seven games of the 2003 ALCS before Yankees substitute third baseman Aaron Boone lofted a walk-off home run in the 11th inning of Game 7. Boone's homer extended Boston's championship drought to 85 years and revived the Curse of the Bambino for a Red Sox team that seemed destined to never win another title.

With their backs against the wall in 2004, however, the Red Sox rallied to win four straight against the Bronx Bombers, with David Ortiz delivering walk-off hits in Games 4 and 5.

As Ortiz prepares to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this Sunday in Cooperstown, the legendary slugger joined Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra's Jesus Quiñonez and Carmen Martinez to reflect on what that 2004 series victory meant for the Red Sox and the city of Boston.

"What the Yankees did to us in 2003, we then did the same, but four times better in 2004," Ortiz told Quiñonez and Martinez, as seen in the video above. "That's all I can say about it, because it was so dramatic.

"When you compare the playoffs against them in 2003 with 2004, it was as if the movie hadn't stopped until we played those games. And it was vital for this city. The fans really enjoyed it. Here in Boston, when you beat the Yankees, people forget about the rest of the league.

"There was always something that wouldn't let the Red Sox win. That's why they talk about the Curse of the Bambino. But as we would say, not on our watch."

David Ortiz sat down with @TelemundoNI's @JesusQuinonezTV and @carmenmartinezp to reflect on the experience of beating the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eN4gCbTCwp — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 22, 2022

That 2004 ALCS cemented Ortiz's reputation as the most clutch hitter in franchise history; he tallied three home runs and 11 RBIs en route to winning series MVP.

More importantly for the Red Sox, the victory vaulted them to the World Series, where they swept the St. Louis Cardinals to capture their first championship since 1918.

Check out Nueva Inglaterra's full feature on Ortiz in the video below.