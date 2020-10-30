David Scondras, Boston's First Openly Gay City Councilor, Dies at 74

David Scondras, Boston's first openly gay city councilor, died last week, according to the Boston Globe. He was 74.

Scondras was elected to the City Council in 1983. The Harvard-educated tenant activist was voted out of office 10 years later.

After leaving office, the Globe said he continued to advocate for tenants and ran Search For A Cure, a nonprofit AIDS organization.

Later in his life, he had several run-ins with the law, pleading guilty in 2007 to trying to lure a person he thought was a teenage boy for sex. It turned out to be a 20-year-old man, who alerted police. Scondras was sentenced in Lawrence District Court to 18 months of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.