Davio's Restaurant Sues Insurer Over COVID Coverage

By Greg Ryan

Two years after COVID-19 began hurting Massachusetts businesses, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse has sued insurance provider Strathmore Insurance Co. over its denial of coverage for financial losses caused by the virus.

Since COVID-19’s arrival in Massachusetts, dozens of businesses in the Bay State have brought similar allegations against their insurers, without much to show for it.

A litigation tracker created by a University of Pennsylvania law professor shows 15 trial-court rulings in such cases in Massachusetts courts, each of them in favor of the insurers.

