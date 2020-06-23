DC Police Expand Perimeter Around Lafayette Square

Washington, D.C. law enforcement agencies have increased the police presence and expanded the perimeter around Lafayette Square, as protests related to the police killing of George Floyd continue.

The move comes a day after protesters tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House before being dispersed by police.

Several dozen police officers formed a line at across 16th Street near the intersection of I Street on Tuesday June 23, in the heart of what has been renamed "Black Lives Matter Plaza" by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The smaller crowd of protesters took pictures and talked to the police officers.

There were intense moments near the White House Monday as protesters tried to take down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

Later Tuesday, a group called The Freedom Neighborhood organized a protest at Lincoln Park in Capitol Hill to call for the removal of a statue that depicts a freed black man in shackles at the feet of President Abraham Lincoln.

The group said on Instagram the statue "embodies the racial undertones of black people being inferior to white people. WE WANT THIS STATUE GONE!"

D.C. police and U.S. Park Police officers wearing riot gear stood by as protesters gathered around the monument.

BREAKING: DC Police are lining up at Lincoln Park.

A protest called “Shut Down The Capitol” is scheduled for 7pm.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said she will introduce legislation to remove the Emancipation Statue.

“You will soon see my bill to remove this problematic statue from Lincoln Park,” Norton said.

The statue shows a shirtless Black man kneeling below Lincoln and clenching his fist, with shackles attached to Lincoln’s feet. It has stood in Lincoln Park since the 1870s.

“Because Lincoln Park is National Park Service (NPS) land, I will work with the NPS to see whether NPS has the authority to remove the statue without an act of Congress, and if so, we will seek its removal without a bill. This statue has been controversial from the start. It is time it was placed in a museum.”

African Americans who were freed from slavery raised money to put up the statue, but they didn’t have any creative input.

Some D.C. residents are trying to raise money to make changes to the statue.