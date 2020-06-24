Boston

DEA, Boston Police Make Multiple Arrests in Enforcement Actions

The operation is still ongoing, and few details were available on Wednesday morning

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Multiple people were arrested as part of "enforcement actions" conducted by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Boston police on Wednesday morning.

DEA Special Agent Timothy Desmond confirmed to NBC10 Boston that the DEA and Boston police conducted "enforcement actions" in the city on Wednesday morning that resulted in "multiple arrests." He said the operation is still ongoing so he could offer no further details.

Photos from one of the scenes on Walk Hill Street in Mattapan showed a woman being placed in a Boston police vehicle. Another photo showed a Boston police officer with a police dog outside a home on Fottler Road in Mattapan.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsBoston policeDEA
