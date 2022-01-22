Ireland

Dead Man Taken to Post Office in Attempt to Claim His Pension: Irish Police

According to the Irish Times, one of the younger men had inquired about collecting someone's pension and was told that the recipient had to be present

A post office on Staplestown Road in Carlow, Ireland.
Google Maps

Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension.

The Irish Times said a man who appeared to be in his 60s was dragged into the post office in the town of Carlow on Friday, propped up by two younger men. When questioned by staff, the two fled, leaving behind the older man, who was found to be dead.

Ireland’s national police force, the Garda Siochana, would not discuss details of the case but said officers were investigating circumstances surrounding the “unexplained death of an elderly male” in the Carlow area. The force said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of the man's death.

According to the Irish Times, one of the younger men had inquired about collecting someone's pension and was told that the recipient had to be present. With the help of a companion, he allegedly returned with the dead man's body, the newspaper reported.

Carlow Mayor Ken Murnane said the allegations had left townspeople in shock.

“It’s just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that,” Murnane said. “It beggars belief. It’s like a Hitchcock movie.”

