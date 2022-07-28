Solano County

4 Dead, 6 Injured Following Crash, ‘Significant Number' of Alcohol Containers Found at Scene

According to authorities, SUV's occupants included a family of seven, who were on vacation from Mexico and three people were inside the sedan at the time of the crash.

By NBC Bay Area staff

The crash, involving an SUV and a sedan, occurred just after 8 p.m.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene while six others were transported to nearby hospitals.

According to authorities, the SUV's occupants included a family of seven, who were on vacation from Mexico. Three people were inside the sedan at the time of the crash.

Rio Vista police said they found a "significant number" of alcohol beverage containers at the crash scene. But police did not say which vehicle had those items inside.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

