Deadly Stabbing at Erotic Massage Parlor Was ‘Incel’ Inspired Terrorism, Toronto Police Say

The 17-year-old suspect, already charged with murder and attempted murder, now faces terror charges in the February stabbing

A Canadian teenager who allegedly stabbed three people at a Toronto massage parlor in February, killing one, was charged Tuesday with allegedly committing “incel”-inspired terrorism, authorities said.

The 17-year-old suspect, who has not been identified because of his age, has already been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Feb. 24 incident, the Toronto Police Service and Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

Those charges were updated Tuesday to include terrorist activity, the statement said.

Incels — or involuntary celibates — are known to promote a misogynistic ideology, often through online message boards. A van attack in Toronto two years ago that left 10 people dead also appears to have been carried out by a man who promoted incel beliefs.

