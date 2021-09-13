Mashpee

Death Investigation Underway in Mashpee

Police said they found a man dead in the woods on Monday morning after receiving a report of a missing person in the area of Johns Pond

By Abbey Niezgoda

NBC10 Boston

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a wooded area of Mashpee, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Mashpee police said they received a report around 7:40 a.m. of a missing person possibly in the Johns Pond area of town. After a brief search, a man was found dead in the woods.

The incident is under investigation by Mashpee police, state police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Police said it appears that the death was a "tragic accident," and offered their condolences to the family.

