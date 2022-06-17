Webster

Death Investigation Underway at Webster Shopping Center

Police released few details on Friday morning

By Marc Fortier

A death investigation is underway in Webster, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, according to state police.

The investigation is reportedly centered around the Webster Commons shopping center.

State police provided no additional details, saying the Worcester District Attorney's Office has jurisdiction.

The district attorney's office said only that they are investigating an "unattended death" along with Webster and state police.

Webster has a population of about 18,000 people and is located south of Worcester along the Connecticut border.

