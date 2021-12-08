Death of 9-Month-Old Baby in Everett Under Investigation

Authorities said they are investigating the death of a 9-month-old baby from Everett, Massachusetts, earlier this month.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said the infant was transported from a residence in Everett on Nov. 26 to CHA Everett Hospital and then to Boston Children's Hospital, where she died several days later on Dec. 1.

The district attorney's office explained that it investigates all child deaths, and that a ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.