Death of Inmate Attacked at Northern NH Prison Ruled a Homicide

The death of a 65-year-old man who died after an attack by another inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correction Facility in Berlin was ruled a homicide, Attorney General John M. Formella's office said Monday.

James Dale, 65, died after an attack on Feb. 13, the AG said. His cause of death was determined to be blunt impact head and neck injuries and the manner is homicide.

Investigators say they have identified everyone involved in the attack. More details were not immediately released.