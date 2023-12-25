Death of woman in Bristol, Conn. considered suspicious: police

Police in Bristol are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman, who was found Christmas morning.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, investigators are withholding the address, but did say that they responded to a home around 11:30 to conduct a well being check.

There, they found the body of an elderly woman inside a bedroom.

Investigators say the woman's death appears to be suspicious and are now investigating her death as a potential crime.

Police are not identifying the woman at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.