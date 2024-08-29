Officials probe death of Wells Fargo employee found dead in her cubicle 4 days after last scanning into work

A 60-year-old Arizona Wells Fargo employee scanned into her office on a Friday in what appeared to be an ordinary work day. Then, four days later, she was found dead in her cubicle.

Denise Prudhomme, 60, was found dead on Aug. 20 inside her office in Tempe, police said.

She had last scanned in the building at 7 a.m. on Friday Aug. 16, and there was no further scan in or out of the office, authorities said.

Tempe police responded to the Wells Fargo office in the 1100 block of West Washington Street after on-site security called about an employee they believed to be dead. Officers responded and she was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m., Tempe police said.

The cause of death is pending determination by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner. However, police said the preliminary investigation showed no obvious signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

It's not clear how Prudhomme had gone unnoticed for so long. NBC affiliate KPNX of Mesa, Arizona, reported she worked in a cubicle that was on the third floor, away from the main aisle.

An employee who spoke with KPNX on the condition of anonymity said a colleague found her at her desk while walking around the building and that several people had smelled a foul odor, but believed it to be faulty plumbing.

Wells Fargo told the station: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague at our Tempe office. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The company said that counseling is available to employees. The company declined to answer details on Prudhomme's death but said it is cooperating with police in the investigation.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: