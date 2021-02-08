Decades-old Lowell Diner Is Losing Its Home

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old breakfast and lunch spot north of Boston will soon be leaving its longtime space, though it will be reborn in a new storefront nearby.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Gormley's Cafe in Lowell is losing its home, with a Facebook post from the East Merrimack Street eatery saying the following:

As many of you know we are having to leave the location that has been home to Gormley's for 70 years. The building was sold last year and the new owner will not be renewing our lease. We are very excited to announce that we have found a new and bigger location in downtown Lowell (details coming soon!) We will be closing our doors at 139 E. Merrimack Street on Saturday 2/13.

The note goes on to say that they plan to reopen in their new home sometime in March.

Gormley's, which first opened in 1951, is known in part for its hearty breakfasts and classic diner atmosphere while also offering soups, sandwiches, wings, chili, and more for lunch.

The current address for Gormley's Cafe is 139 E Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA, 01852. Its website can be found at http://www.gormleyscafe.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

