Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market.

According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with a listing within the Jack Conway site showing that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."

The Riptide is mostly a local hangout with pool, darts, and a jukebox along with some bar food.

The address for the Riptide Lounge is 116 Pleasant Street, Marblehead, MA, 01945.