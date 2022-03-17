Dede Westbrook Among Players on Patriots' Radar, Per Report

Report: Patriots show interest in multiple players at these positions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have some work to do on the NFL free agency and trade markets.

While the Patriots added some depth at cornerback Wednesday in Terrance Mitchell, they've yet to bring in an impact player on either side of the ball. That's cause for some concern, as New England has needs at several positions and is watching its competitors scoop up up the league's premier free agents (see: Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills).

So, what's the Patriots' plan with free agency officially underway? Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed reports the team has been doing its due diligence on offensive tackles, wide receivers and cornerbacks with the goal of adding veterans at those positions.

The Patriots have been checking in on offensive tackles (interest La’el Collins, for one), wide receivers and cornerbacks, per sources. They added CB Terrance Mitchell, but their work isn’t done adding veteran players. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 17, 2022

New England has been reported as a possible trade destination for Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins, who carries a $15.25 million cap hit but is a starting-caliber right tackle. The Patriots need plenty of help on the offensive line, as Shaq Mason and Ted Karras are both gone and Trent Brown is an unrestricted free agent.

On the wide receiver front, New England has shown interest in free agent Dede Westbrook, The Providence Journal's Mark Daniels reports. The 28-year-old was limited to a reserve role with the Vikings last season (10 catches for 68 yards) but also returned punts for Minnesota and was a productive receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in his career.

Daniels also reports the Patriots have checked in on cornerback Justin Coleman, who spent the 2021 season on Brian Flores' Miami Dolphins and began his NFL career in New England in 2015 and 2016. Coleman started four games for Miami last season and would be another depth add at the position.

None of these players are particularly big names, as it doesn't seem like the Patriots will make a big splash after their record spending spree in 2021 free agency. They're certainly not done adding, though, and more moves could be coming soon as they aim to fill their roster holes.