Dedham, Massachusetts police are searching for a teenager who went missing Saturday.

Dejaun Mitchell, 14, was last seen leaving from his home in Dedham Saturday afternoon, police said in a Twitter post.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Missing Juvenile: Dejaun MITCHELL, 14 years of age, was last seen leaving his home in Dedham on foot on the afternoon of 04/03/21. MITCHELL is a 14 y/o black male approximately 5’8” tall and 140lbs. pic.twitter.com/K70FptWKB9 — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) April 5, 2021

Mitchell is approximately 5'8'' and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and blue and black Nike Air Jordan sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dedham Police at 781-751-9300.