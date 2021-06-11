Dedham Teen Dies After Incident at Pool Last Weekend

A Dedham teenager who police said was submerged in a backyard pool last weekend has died of his injuries, the district attorney's office confirmed Friday.

The office of Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said it had been informed by the medical examiner that Alonzo Polk, 17, had passed away in connection with the incident.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dedham police said an incident took place Sunday at a pool located at 36 Netta Road during which Polk was submerged in the water.

Criminal complaints have been filed in connection with the incident, police said.

Property records confirm the home at the address is owned by James Coughlin, who retired from the Massachusetts State Police in 2017, according to state payroll records.

According to the Globe, the teenager has been identified by friends and relatives as a student-athlete.

The Globe reported that a graduation party was taking place at the residence at the time of the incident.

The misdemeanor charges presented to the court include furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 years old and reckless endangerment of a child.

In a message to parents, Dedham Public Schools said Polk was a graduating senior this year.

“Alonzo will be remembered as a kind, personable student, teammate and friend," the district said. "Alonzo always gave his best and was someone who invariably left others smiling during their interactions. He was a pleasure to know because of his positive attitude and will to succeed.”

No further information was immediately available.