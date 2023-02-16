Deebo Samuel to Patriots? Albert Breer shoots down trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Deebo Samuel might be the perfect fit for the receiver-needy New England Patriots, but fans shouldn't get their hopes up about a potential trade for the San Francisco 49ers star.

Despite rumors that the Patriots are "sniffing around" Samuel, it doesn't appear there has been any communication between the two teams about his availability in a deal. The MMQB's Albert Breer shared his intel on the situation during Thursday's Early Edition with Trenni Casey and Phil Perry.

"I checked in with somebody who would absolutely know on this, and they said, 'A) We're not trading him and B) They haven't called,'" Breer said. "So wherever this is, it hasn't gotten to the Niners' desks. This isn't something that's been on the table for them at all.

"Now, you look at the Niners' history, could they be enticed to do something like that? Well, I look back at what happened in 2020 when they had to take care of both Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner. And their solution to that was, we're going to pay Arik Armstead and we're going to trade DeForest Buckner. So they've been creative in these situations before. Brandon Aiyuk is going to be up in the next couple of years and he's eligible for a new deal now. So could this evolve that way? Sure. But there's no meat on the bone there as of right now."

There's no doubt Samuel would be an outstanding addition to a Patriots offense that struggled in 2022. The 27-year-old is one of the most versatile players in the NFL with his ability to excel out wide or in the backfield. In 2021, he tallied 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He rushed for another 365 yards and eight TDs.

That's the kind of weapon Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could use. Unfortunately, a move to acquire Samuel seems highly unlikely given the cost. Plus, it wouldn't make much sense for a 49ers team with uncertainty at the QB position. And if San Francisco moves Samuel before June 1, they would eat $28 million in dead money.

Never say never, but Samuel is one of the more unlikely options for the Patriots in their search for a top wideout this offseason.

You can watch the full "Early Edition" segment with Breer below: