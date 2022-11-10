Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most

Over 1,600 deer-related crashes were reported during this time last year

By Irvin Rodriguez

552611111
Getty Images/All Canada Photos

It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year.

Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.

“Hitting a deer can have traumatic and devastating consequences and drivers need to be especially vigilant at this time of year,” said Mary Maguire, a spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

These are the top Massachusetts towns for deer crashes from October through December in 2021, according to AAA:

1. Middleborough: 33
2. Westport: 32
3. Taunton: 31
4. Swansea: 22
5. Bolton/Freetown/Plymouth (tie): 19
6. Westford: 17
7. Rehoboth: 16
8. Easton/Norton/Weston (tie): 15

The top Massachusetts counties for deer crashes for that same time period were:

  1. Bristol: 282
  2. Middlesex: 277
  3. Worcester: 261
  4. Plymouth: 230
  5. Essex: 139

AAA offers the following tips for avoiding or mitigating deer crashes:

  • Scan the shoulders of the road in front of you; deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road.
  • Follow the speed limit; keeping your speed down will give you more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements.
  • Be careful rounding curves and climbing hills where visibility is limited.
  • One long blast on your horn may frighten animals away from your car if you spy them early enough.
  • If you spy one deer, look out for others. Deer rarely travel alone.
  • Use your high beams along dark roadways if there is no oncoming traffic.
  • If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and try to remain in your lane and avoid other vehicles; swerving sharply can cause an even more serious crash.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 2 hours ago

OSHA Cites Contractors for Demolition, Asbestos Hazards in South Boston Power Plant Collapse

Boston 7 hours ago

Ambulance Involved in Crash in Roxbury

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us