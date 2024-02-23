Defense rests in Troconis trial, no testimony from the defendant

After three days of testimony, the defense rested their case in the trial of Michelle Troconis.

Questions had been circulating about Troconis’ decision to take the stand. Her attorney Jon Schoenhorn made clear throughout the trial, the decision of the defendant to testify is one made in consult with him and his co-council at the end of the defense case.

Troconis decided not to testify.

“If you do not testify, you will not have another opportunity to testify, do you understand?” Judge Kevin Randolph asked. “Si,” replied Troconis with the aid of a translator replying to the judge “yes” following her acknowledgement.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The defense rested their case with a close friend of Troconis, Clara “Petu” Duperron.

She testified to her close relationship with Troconis dating back to 2017 and interactions she had with Troconis the morning Jennifer disappeared, calling them normal and typical when Troconis visited her at her business.

She also described Fotis Dulos’ reaction to a custody report that has been brought up several times in the trial. That report the defense claims negates motive for the presumed murder of Jennifer Dulos, because Fotis wouldn’t have done anything to jeopardize his chance to have his kids back.

“He told me that there was a report that came back favorable to him,” Duperron said.

The state took the opportunity during cross examination to question Duperron about Troconis’ apparent plans to leave Connecticut leading up to Jennifer's disappearance and go to Colorado to support her daughters skiing.

They also pressed her on her unwillingness to talk to State Police investigators when contacted in May of 2021. Though she claimed she had important information that would help Troconis.

“In the three years you’ve had that information, you’ve never helped them?” Assistant State's Attorney Michelle Manning asked. “Yes, because I don’t trust the police,” Duperron replied.

The defense also offered more memory testimony to the jury. A Northwestern professor describing how bilingualism impacts memory.

“How multiple languages and such, change how our cognitive function works.”

Following the defense resting, the Troconis family, accompanied by Michelle, maintained her innocence outside court.

“The state still did not prove my sister was connected in any of this, and my sisters attorney’s did prove that she had nothing to do with any of this,” Claudia Troconis, Michelle’s sister, said.

There was also another change to the court schedule. The contempt hearing is now being heard by another judge, and has been scheduled for March 5.

On Monday, there will be a hearing regarding the charge instructions for the jury, and closing arguments will be held on Tuesday.

The jury could receive the case as early as Tuesday.