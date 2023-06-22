Deion Sanders says he'll have surgery to avoid foot amputation

University of Colorado football coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders says he's planning to undergo surgery to improve his blood flow and eliminate the possibility of amputating his left foot.

Sanders, who already has had two toes amputated, said last week that he has no feeling in the bottom of his foot because of circulation issues. An ultrasound revealed that previously opened arteries had closed, according to his medical team.

Concerns about a possible amputation grew after a meeting was posted on Youtube for “Thee Pregame show" that discussed Sanders' options and included a doctor warning about the possibility of losing his foot.

In a YouTube video Thursday, Sanders thanked fans for their concern and love and clarified that his doctors are performing surgery that will keep his foot intact.

"I have two clots ... one in my right leg, one in my left leg which is my thighs," Sanders said. "OK, so now I'm having a procedure tomorrow to try to get those clots so now I can have proper blood flow to the leg so they can fix the toes."

Sanders noted that the doctors want to fix his hammer toes, a deformity that causes a bend in the toe's middle joint, but that there's not enough blood flow for that surgery.

