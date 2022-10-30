Delaware Woman Hits Lottery Twice in One Week, Wins $400,000

A 70-year-old woman from Delaware hit the lottery twice within one week, claiming two six-figure rewards totaling $400,000.

The News Journal reports that the Newark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, bought two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets and found that one was a winner.

While driving home after picking up her earnings from Lottery Headquarters in Dover with a friend, she bought three Serious Money tickets to celebrate. One of those tickets was a $300,000 top prize winner.

“My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it,” the woman said in a Delaware Lottery statement. “When I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity.”

The woman said she plans to put most of the money into her retirement fund.