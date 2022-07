All travel lanes on Interstate 495 south in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, are shut down after a dump truck spilled wet concrete across the highway on Wednesday morning.

State police said multiple vehicles have driven through the concrete, and all three travel lanes are now closed for cleanup.

Traffic is getting by in the breakdown lane only.

Exit 88 is also closed for the cleanup, state police said.

Delays should be expected.