Delays Reported on MBTA's Green Line Due to Power Problem

Riders are encouraged to use the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay

By Marc Fortier

MBTA sign
Aaron Strader/NBC10 Boston

A power problem is causing delays of up to 30 minutes on the MBTA's Green Line on Wednesday morning.

The MBTA said the delay is due to a power problem near Boylston.

Trains may be held or looped for outbound service. Riders are encouraged to use the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay to get through downtown.

This is the second time on Wednesday that delays were reported on the Green Line.

Earlier in the morning, delays were reported on the E Branch due to an accident near Mission Park.

