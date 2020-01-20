mbta

Delays on Rockport Commuter Rail Line Due to Police Activity

By Marc Fortier

Delays are being reported on the Rockport commuter rail line on Monday morning due to police activity in Swampscott, Massachusetts.

The MBTA Commuter Rail said shortly before 6 a.m. on Twitter that the 4:55 a.m. train from Rockport is holding at Swampscott due to police activity and is currently 5 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Swampscott police said they were unaware of any issue.

Delays are also being reported on the Newburyport commuter rail line on Monday morning due to a signal issue.

No further information was immediately available.

