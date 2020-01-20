Delays on Rockport Commuter Rail Line Due to Police Activity

Delays are being reported on the Rockport commuter rail line on Monday morning due to police activity in Swampscott, Massachusetts.

The MBTA Commuter Rail said shortly before 6 a.m. on Twitter that the 4:55 a.m. train from Rockport is holding at Swampscott due to police activity and is currently 5 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Rockport Line Train 100 (4:55 am from Rockport) is holding at Swampscott due to police activity and is currently 5-15 minutes behind schedule. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 20, 2020

Swampscott police said they were unaware of any issue.

Delays are also being reported on the Newburyport commuter rail line on Monday morning due to a signal issue.

Newburyport Train 150 (5:20 am from Newburyport) is operating 5-15 minutes late between Ipswich & North Station due to a signal issue. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 20, 2020

No further information was immediately available.