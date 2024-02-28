Deliberations continue in Troconis case, only one question from jury

Jurors had their first full day of deliberations in Stamford for the trial of Michelle Troconis.

They were given the case late Monday, but only had the chance to deliberate for about 30 minutes. By the end of the day, according to the judge, they requested an easel for their work.

Tuesday only yielded one question from the jury, which we have learned is made up of three men and three women.

The question was to listen back to the defense's final witness, Clara Duperron, also known as “Petu.” The testimony lasted roughly 38 minutes and jurors had the chance to listen to the entire 38-minute testimony.

She testified to her close friendship with Troconis that she maintained to this day. She also testified to Troconis’ demeanor before, the day of and the days following Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. Including demeanor, the day Troconis was arrested.

Duperron was also asked about a custody report that the defense asserts negates motive for Fotis Dulos to have hurt Jennifer. They submit the report was favorable to Fotis in the custody battle.

The state has submitted evidence that despite the report, nothing changed in the custody dispute, regardless of the report’s findings.

This was also the testimony the state had the chance to press Duperron on her hesitation to talk to police investigators in 2021 when they contacted her, because she doesn’t trust them. She claimed she has information that would hurt the state's case against Troconis, but has not divulged that information to police.

Jurors wrapped up deliberation for the day just before 5 p.m.