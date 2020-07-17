Democrats

Democratic Members of Congress Told Not to Go to Milwaukee for Convention

To prevent spread of the coronavirus, the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be largely virtual

In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden reacts on stage with his wife Jill Biden after declaring victory in the South Carolina presidential primary in Columbia, South Carolina.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In another signal that the Democratic convention is still on track to be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, a top convention official told members of Congress on Thursday not to travel to Wisconsin next month for the already-scaled back gathering.

In an email sent to congressional chiefs of staff and obtained by NBC News, senior adviser for Congressional affairs Chasseny Lewis told Democratic Senate and House offices that members “should not plan to travel to Milwaukee. No delegates will travel to Milwaukee and Caucus and Council meetings will take place virtually.”

The move bolsters Democrats' plans to avoid the kind of crowded convention hall and related events during the event — where former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the party's nomination — that could expose thousands of attendees to the coronavirus in the midst of a surging pandemic.

