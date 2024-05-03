Demolition begins on Interstate 95 overpass in Norwalk, Conn.

Demolition has started on an Interstate 95 overpass in Norwalk that was damaged in a fiery crash along I-95 on Thursday morning. Both sides of the highway have been closed since the crash happened and are expected to remain closed until at least Monday morning.

I-95 has been closed since about 5:30 a.m. Thursday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer, a fuel truck and another vehicle. The vehicles burst into flames.

The truck, which was hauling gasoline, caught fire under the Fairfield Avenue overpass. While the damage is extensive, no one was injured in the crash and fire.

Gov. Lamont said the heat from the fire damaged the overpass and the bridge will have to be taken down. That work will start on Friday morning and could take 24 hours or more to complete, he said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Department of Transportation will also have to evaluate the pavement on I-95. Repaving will take a couple of days.

Lamont said the CT DOT hopes to be able to reopen I-95 by the Monday morning commute.

He has declared a state of emergency in response to the crash and closure and hopes the emergency declaration will lead to federal authorities reimbursing the state for the highway repairs.

"This emergency declaration will help expedite some of the resources needed for us to respond to this situation. I strongly encourage everyone to avoid this area for at least the next few days while the highway remains closed and to stay alert for updates," Lamont said in a release.

Gov. Lamont and traffic officials are urging people not to drive in the area and for those who commute along that stretch of I-95 to work from home if possible.

Norwalk Public Schools are closed on Friday, but the school district will allow athletic games, drama performances and proms to go on. All practices are canceled.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they monitored air quality and no impact was detected.

Regarding potential air quality impacts resulting from today's fire on I-95, DEEP Staff conducted air monitoring at the scene and no impacts to air quality were detected. — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) May 2, 2024

Trucking companies are also urged to avoid the area of I-95 and use Interstate 84 or Interstate 87 instead.

Officials are also warning truck drivers not to use the Merritt Parkway as an alternate route because trucks are not allowed on the roadway.

The highway closure is also affecting local roads in Norwalk and police are working to reroute traffic throughout the city.

Get information on traffic impact here.