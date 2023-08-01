Dennis Hernandez due in court after allegations of threats against UConn, Brown

Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez, is due in court Tuesday after he was arrested last month and charged with threatening and breach of peace in the second degree.

He is accused of making threats against the University of Connecticut, Brown University as well as individuals.

The former UConn quarterback was arrested on July 19 after a victim called Bristol police to say Hernandez's mental health was deteriorating and that he was planning a school shooting, according to the arrest warrant.

According to the warrant, Hernandez said that he’d gone to the University of Connecticut and Brown University to “map the schools out,” and was planning a school shooting.

The arrest warrant said Bristol police notified UConn police about the messages and provided them with information about a vehicle and they were able to locate it on campus on July 7. The report redacts whose vehicle it was.

Brown University said it did not appear that Hernandez had been on campus in recent weeks.

In July, Hernandez also shared several concerning social media posts that contained threatening and concerning language, according to the arrest warrant.

Police wrote in the warrant that it became “readily apparent” from text messages that Dennis “was gravely disabled and a danger to society.”

Hernandez remains in custody, according to online court records.

He is also facing federal charges in connection with the alleged threats.

A federal complaint charges Hernandez with transmitting interstate communications containing a threat to injure, and interstate stalking, according to the Department of Justice.