Conn. Announces 200 New COVID-19 Deaths, Updated Unemployment Claims Processing System

Gov, Ned Lamont will be giving an update at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the impact COVID-19 is having on the state and the state Department of Labor will discuss efforts to deal with a surge in unemployment claims filed amid the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, there were 14,755 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut, 1908 hospitalizations and 868 deaths.

The number of cases rose 766 since yesterday with nearly 200 new deaths and 129 new hospitalizations. The governor said some of those deaths had previously occurred but were not previously counted.

Governor Lamont said it's time to be "strict" with wearing masks.

Lamont said he wants employers and employees to wear masks in any place where public interactions are taking place.

Many of the state's business have been closed since March to slow the spread of the disease across the state.

Around 10 percent of the state's population -- around 350,000 people -- have filed for unemployment since March 13, according to the governor's office.

The state said that number is nearly the same amount it typically receives over a two-year period.

Governor Lamont previous said the department has been working with a 40-year-old computer system to process the claims, which led to a five- to six-week backlog.

On Wednesday, the governor announced the launch of a new software improvement at the Department of Labor that the state expects will cut that backlog to one week or less.

“This required hundreds of hours of programming due to the complexity of the 40-year-old COBOL system, but the effort has certainly paid off as thousands of residents who applied for benefits will receive an email from the Labor Department, notifying them that their claim has been processed and next steps to follow,” Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said.

The Department of Labor said it has manually processed 174,000 of those applications.

Within the last three weeks, the Dept. of Labor has provided $107 million in benefit payments. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the agency was typically providing $15 to $16 million in unemployment benefits, according to commissioners.