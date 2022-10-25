caught on camera

Watch: Deputies, Amazon Driver Save Florida Women After Car Becomes Submerged in Canal

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office released video of the incident from October 8, saying Deputy Dan Whittington was on his way to an unrelated call when he looked over and saw the car in the canal

Deputies in a county along Florida’s Treasure Coast helped rescue two women from a car that had become partially submerged upside down in a canal.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office released video of the incident from Oct. 8, saying Deputy Dan Whittington was on his way to an unrelated call when he looked over and saw the car in the canal.

Whittington descended into the canal with the help of an unidentified Amazon driver. Another deputy arrived to help in assisting in the rescue along with Fire Rescue crews.

Both woman inside the vehicle were taken out and treated for minor injuries.

Investigators have not said what took place to lead to the crash.

