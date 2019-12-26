Derailed Train Causing Delays on Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line

A low-speed derailment near Lansdowne station is expected to cause delays on all Framingham/Worcester MBTA Commuter Rail lines on Thursday afternoon.

The derailment was reported around 4 p.m. on an inbound train. The train is still upright.

Keolis, which operates the commuter rail, said an operations crew is working on a solution now and updates will be provided as they become available.

No passengers were riding in the coach that derailed and no injuries have been reported.

Some trains are already reporting delays of up to 50 minutes.