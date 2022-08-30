Derek Zagami on the Set of the New Boston-Based Series ‘Send Help'

There's no better person to get an exclusive inside look at the set of a new hit series than Derek Zagami.

DZ has the scoop on the new Boston-based comedy series, 'Send Help.'

Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo are the co-creators of the hit new TV Series, which follows a young first-generation Haitian American who is struggling to overcome the challenges faced in Hollywood.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The series also dives into a recent family tragedy that the main character has to come to terms with simultaneously.

DZ gets an inside look into Elie's childhood home. The series is loosely based on his life.

The series is an ALLBLK original that premiered on August 11th.

u003cemu003eWant to know what's up for your weekend? u003c/emu003eu003ca rel=u0022noreferrer noopeneru0022 href=u0022https://www.nbcboston.com/newslettersu0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003eClick here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Bostonu003c/au003eu003cemu003e. (You might even find a few freebies, including recipes!)u003c/emu003e

T.V. star B.J. Novak shares his new directorial debut with the new movie "Vengeance" as he stars alongside Ashton Kutcher and Issa Rae.