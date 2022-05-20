WATCH: Deuce Tatum celebrates Celtics' Game 2 win over Heat in locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Once again, the Boston Celtics bounced back from a loss this postseason to improve to 4-0 following a setback.

You think Deuce Tatum was going to miss out on the aftermath in the locker room?

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Following Boston's 127-102 win over the Miami Heat to even the Eastern Conference Finals at a game apiece as the the series shifts to TD Garden, Jayson Tatum's young son Deuce made sure everyone on hand got a high-five for their bounce back effort.

Deuce said get buckets, so we got buckets â pic.twitter.com/CDyzB5HV8z — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 20, 2022

Deuce's father, , was fantastic once again for the Celtics, leading the team in scoring with 27 points on 8 of 13 shooting -- 4 of 6 from 3-point land -- with five rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes of game action.