Developer to Sell Former Porthole Restaurant Site in Lynn, Now Ready for Condos

McGrath Realty is seeking to sell a waterfront property that was long home to Lynn’s Porthole restaurant but that it has repositioned as the future site of a luxury condo building.

The firm has priced the 3.7-acre property, located at 98 Lynnway, at $20.5 million. McGrath Realty has some of the necessary approvals to redevelop the property as an 80-unit condo project, according to a spokesperson for The Synergy Group, the Winchester-based firm that is marketing the site.

