Boston Business Journal

Developer to Sell Former Porthole Restaurant Site in Lynn, Now Ready for Condos

By Greg Ryan

McGrath Realty is seeking to sell a waterfront property that was long home to Lynn’s Porthole restaurant but that it has repositioned as the future site of a luxury condo building.

The firm has priced the 3.7-acre property, located at 98 Lynnway, at $20.5 million. McGrath Realty has some of the necessary approvals to redevelop the property as an 80-unit condo project, according to a spokesperson for The Synergy Group, the Winchester-based firm that is marketing the site.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us