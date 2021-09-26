Devin McCourty offers dose of reality for Patriots ahead of Brady's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As you may have heard, Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

Devin McCourty, who spent the first 10 seasons of his career as Brady's teammate with the New England Patriots, offered a grim dose of reality when asked about the homecoming after a 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"We're not good enough to get lost in headlines," McCourty said. "Can't worry about anything else."

The Patriots are 1-2 on the season, their lone win over the woeful New York Jets, and still winless at Gillette Stadium -- a venue where a Brady-led team never dropped its first two contests.

New England is still doing alright defending the pass -- none of the first three quarterbacks it's faced have thrown for more than 210 yards -- but entering Sunday, Brady was off to arguably the best two-game start of his career with nine touchdown passes against two interceptions, completing 65.3% of his passes for 655 yards.