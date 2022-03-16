Devin McCourty: The perfect Patriot on and off the field originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will have their leader and defensive anchor back in 2022 as Devin McCourty will return for a 13th NFL season.

McCourty, a first-round draft pick out of Rutgers in 2010, has spent his entire career in Foxboro. The 34-year-old was drafted as a cornerback but switched over to safety following the team's trade for Aqib Talib in 2012. He's thrived as the team's starting free safety ever since.

In 188 NFL games, McCourty has racked up 31 interceptions to go with 102 passes defensed and 11 forced fumbles. He's helped the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles and earned two Pro Bowl selections. Also on his impressive résumé are three Second-Team All-Pro nods.

As impressive as those accolades are, they pale in comparison to McCourty's contributions off the gridiron.

McCourty has been a team captain every year since 2011. His voice has been invaluable in the Patriots locker room and is a significant reason New England was able to sustain its success over the last decade. Just ask former Pats quarterback Tom Brady.

"I know sometimes you wouldn't think that I would be looking up to you because I'm a lot older than you, but the reality is, I have, and I've learned more from you than you probably ever learned from me," Brady wrote to McCourty back in 2020. "You're a wonderful man. You mean a lot to me, you mean a lot to our team, and now as you're growing older into a different role, you're meaning a lot to others in the community, and you're using all of the wonderful things that pro football has brought you to bring a voice to those who don't quite have the voice we have."

That voice remains strong outside of football. McCourty is involved in various philanthropic endeavors including Tackle Sickle Cell, The Players Coalition, Boston Uncornered, Bottom Line, The TEARS Foundation, Positive Coaching Alliance, Hello World, and We Belong Youth Leadership. He's been the Patriots' nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award four times.

“Devin, it has truly been an honor to coach you," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told McCourty in 2020. "Not only for what you have meant to our football team, but to see you become a great and inspirational man. You are the ultimate role model. Congratulations for what you have done to improve people’s lives through your work with Boston Uncornered. You are a great example of the impact that someone can have with great wisdom, leadership, courage and passion.

“Conversations across our country and within our team will help lead to paving the way for a better future. Following your lead, and the example of other incredible men on our team, I look forward to increasing my role in this process. Healthy discussion leads to actions -- and actions that you have brought to the forefront have resulted in progress. On behalf of the entire team, we want to express our gratitude for everything you represent as a teammate and as a person.”

McCourty recently signed a one-year deal worth $9 million, ensuring the Patriots will have their leader in the secondary and in the locker room next season.

