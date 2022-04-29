Devin McCourty Welcomes Cole Strange to Patriots as Fellow First-Round Draft Pick

Devin McCourty offers warm welcome to Foxboro for Cole Strange originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Twelve seasons, three Super Bowl rings and two Pro Bowls later, Devin McCourty is a New England Patriots franchise icon.

He didn't become one overnight, however.

New England's first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft, McCourty was considered somewhat of a reach at that point of the draft -- not unlike the franchise's latest first-round selection, Cole Strange, a pick which has drawn mixed reactions at best.

McCourty, now 10th all-time in games played for the Patriots, welcomed in his newest teammate with an encouraging message.

Doc Strange they said I was a bad draft pick too LOL…welcome to NE you will fit in well with that beard bro lol -Dmac https://t.co/7zLpTMYdel — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) April 29, 2022

The selection of McCourty -- who came from one of Bill Belichick's favorite college program, Rutgers -- wasn't met with rave reviews right away, either. He wasn't even listed among the Top 100 prospects entering that draft by NFL Media (though to be fair, neither was New England's first pick in the second round that year, Rob Gronkowski).

Years later, McCourty is as synonymous as any member of the Patriots' Super Bowl teams this side of Tom Brady.

Could Strange some day justify his selection, a la McCourty? Perhaps. But for now, it's encouraging to see his new teammates welcoming him in as the Patriots move further away from the Brady era.