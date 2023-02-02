Dick's Sporting Goods to Open Giant ‘House of Sport' Store in Boston

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. plans to open one of its “House of Sport” stores at the Prudential Center in Boston's Back Bay, giving the new concept its highest-profile location yet.

The Business Journal reported last summer that Dick’s was then in advanced talks with Boston Properties Inc. to lease the former Lord & Taylor building at 760 Boylston St. The real estate firm revealed in the fall that it had signed a retail lease at the building, which is part of the Pru shopping center, without naming the tenant.

The Dick’s website shows, however, that the chain recently began accepting job applications for a House of Sport at the Pru, telling prospective employees that “we’re building a new experience in Boston.”

A Dick’s spokesperson declined to comment on the location. A Boston Properties representative also declined to comment.

Boston Properties securities filings show the 118,000-square-foot building is expected to be occupied again in the second quarter of 2024. It lists an estimated $43.8 million investment in the property, only a fraction of which had been spent as of the end of December. The Lord & Taylor there closed in 2020.

A construction permit last month for the address is for upgrades to the building’s core and shell, including mechanical, electrical and plumbing work.

