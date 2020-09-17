‘Didn't Feel Like Tom Brady Was Out There' for Bucs in Week 1, Opponent Says

Emmanuel Sanders: 'Didn't feel like Tom Brady was out there' in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady didn't look like Tom Brady to anyone who watched his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut. That includes his Week 1 opponent, the New Orleans Saints.

The former New England Patriots quarterback tossed two interceptions, including a pick-six, in the 34-23 loss. On UNINTERRUPTED’s ‘17 Weeks’ Podcast on SiriusXM/Pandora with Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron, Sanders said he could hardly recognize the man in the No. 12 jersey under center.

“I don’t know, it just didn’t feel like it was Tom Brady out there. That’s just how I feel," Sanders said. "Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, it didn’t feel like Tom Brady was out there, it just felt like it was versus the Buccaneers. And that’s no diss to Tom. That’s just how I felt.

"It didn’t feel like it was Tom Brady out there. Now, you put Tom Brady in a New England Patriots uniform, that feels more like Tom Brady out there. And I guess it’s an adjustment for the entire world, you know?”

It sure is.

It's going to take a while to get used to Brady in a Bucs uniform. But sooner or later, one has to figure the six-time Super Bowl champion will work out the growing pains with his new offense. When that happens, Sanders and the rest of the league will quickly change their tune.

Brady and the Buccaneers will look to bounce back when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m.