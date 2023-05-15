Dimino's Subs in Revere Is Closing After Over 50 Years in Business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old sub shop just north of Boston is shutting down.

According to a couple of sources, Dimino's Subs in Revere is going to be closing its doors soon, with a post on the Old Revere Beach and Winthrop Memories Facebook group page talking about the upcoming closure of the Revere Beach Parkway spot. Dimino's first opened in 1969, offering such options as steak and cheese subs, Italians, chicken parmigiana, and Italian sausage, along with pasta dishes, burgers, steak tips, wings, and more.

The address for Dimino's Subs is 190 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA, 02151. Its website can be found at https://diminosubs.business.site/